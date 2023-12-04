DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Figaro is making his debut live performance with the release of his upcoming EP - Sometime Together. Sometime Together is a heartfelt emotional self portrait, exploring the intricacies of love & heartbreak. Reminding us all that even in our darkest moments...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.