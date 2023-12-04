DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Figaro, Sulene, Charles Fauna

Sleepwalk
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Figaro is making his debut live performance with the release of his upcoming EP - Sometime Together. Sometime Together is a heartfelt emotional self portrait, exploring the intricacies of love & heartbreak. Reminding us all that even in our darkest moments...

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.