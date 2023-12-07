DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cosa dobbiamo cantare?
Perché cantare, quando il mondo non canta più?
In un’epoca in cui la difficoltà di dire e di raccontare pervade il cuore e raggiunge la voce, quattro giovani cantanti accomunate da simili domande decidono di formare un gruppo vocal...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.