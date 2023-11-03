Top track

Mona Ki Ngi Xica - Pablo Fierro Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soluna & Pablo Fierro Present We're Here

Soluna
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJToronto
CA$38.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mona Ki Ngi Xica - Pablo Fierro Remix
Got a code?

About

***Limited Tickets Available ***

F﻿OR BOTTLE SERVICE & SUPPER CLUB EXPERIENCE - Email us at meet@solunatoronto.com

------------------------------

Soluna & Pablo Fierro Present We're Here

PABLO FIEERO
DJ KARABA

Opening Acts:

SAM HAZE - MILI...

Presented by Soluna.

Lineup

Pablo Fierro

Venue

Soluna

314 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.