Wiped Out - Reverbology

The Coffin Dagers, Wiped Out, The Dracu-Las

The Meadows
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Coffin Dagers, Wiped Out, The Dracu-Las, '71 Super Creep

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Meadows.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Coffin Daggers, Wiped Out, The Dracu-Las

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

