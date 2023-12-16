Top track

Get Weird

North By North + The Initiativ + Red Cloud

Supersonic
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... The Black Keys, The Coathangers & Shannon and the Clams

NORTH BY NORTH
(Garage power pop - Double Hex Records - Chicago, US)
THE INITIATIV
(Indie rock - Paris, FR)
RED CLOUD
(Classic rock - Paris, FR)

INFO...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Cloud, North by North

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

