Corb Lund, Theo Lawrence, Hayden Redwine Live

Sagebrush
Wed, 22 Nov, 6:00 pm
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Corb Lund, Theo Lawrence, and Hayden Redwine bring you a special Thanksgiving Eve party at sagebrush!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sagebrush.
Hayden Redwine, Corb Lund, Theo Lawrence

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

