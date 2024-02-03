DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
This is an 18+ event.
Following sold out shows at HERE and Koko, Labyrinth is pleased to announce the return of WhoMadeWho’s thrilling live show, to East London’s iconic Troxy on 3rd February 2024. This will be the UK debut of the band’s new live show, co...
