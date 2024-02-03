Top track

Abu Simbel

WhoMadeWho

Troxy
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £30.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This is an 18+ event.

Following sold out shows at HERE and Koko, Labyrinth is pleased to announce the return of WhoMadeWho’s thrilling live show, to East London’s iconic Troxy on 3rd February 2024. This will be the UK debut of the band’s new live show, co...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Labyrinth.

Lineup

WhoMadeWho

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

