Wink One DJ Afterparty

Amityville Music Hall
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:45 pm
Amityville
$7.83
Friday, November 11th

Wink One (DJ Set)

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

10:45 PM

21+

$5 w/ Koyo RR Ticket

$8 without

This is a 21+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open10:45 pm

