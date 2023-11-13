Top track

Soulection Records Presents: It's Not Me, It's You EP Release Party

The Lower Third
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
£11.22

Join us for a special evening as we celebrate a monumental moment for our very own, J Warner. Experience an intimate gathering curated by Soulection with a special live performance of J Warner's "It's Not Me, It's You EP.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Soulection.

J Warner

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

