DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Featherweights 10 Years Anniversary

Barkett
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We encourage you to pay what you can afford. If you have a stable income consider paying 16€ or more for the concert. Please write us an email if you can’t afford full price.

𝔸𝕓𝕠𝕦𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥

After five years of rest, it’s time to dust off...

Präsentiert von brighter agency.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Matching Outfits

Venue

Barkett

Czeminskistraße 10, 10829 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.