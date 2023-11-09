Top track

Beirut - Hadsel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SESSION D'ÉCOUTE DU NOUVEL ALBUM DE BEIRUT-HADSEL

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
WorkshopParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beirut - Hadsel
Got a code?

About

Hadsel est le premier nouvel album de Beirut depuis la sortie de Gallipoli en 2019 et le premier sur Pompeii Records, le propre label de Zach Condon.

Enregistré sur l'île norvégienne de Hadsel peu après qu'une crise physique et mentale l'ait contraint à a...

Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.

Lineup

Beirut

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.