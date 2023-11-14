DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Plastic Cherries with Special Guests!

The Goldfish
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us at The Goldfish for three blissed-out acts inspired by the vastness of the cosmos.

The Plastic Cherries are on tour from Salt Lake, on the heels of a festival-filled summer. Their upcoming album pays tribute to 70’s pop rock and sci-fi glam.

Moon...

Presented by The Goldfish.

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

