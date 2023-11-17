DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frequency__hz presents “React To Light” w/ Manuel

TANK serbatoio culturale
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€8.14
About

LINE UP

- @manuel_dimartino

- @bodyshiver_music

- @lot.s.lot

- @leonardo_official.dj

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso è riservato ai SOCI AICS.

Per aderire ad AICS e ottenere la tua tessera vai al sito: https://tanksc.it/

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Lineup

Manuel di Martino

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

