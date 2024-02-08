Top track

The Big Idea - Guess Who's Back

The Big Idea + edgar deception

Point Ephémère
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Big Idea - Guess Who's Back
About

Pour fêter la sortie de leur nouvel album, The Big Idea sera en concert à Paris à Point Éphémère le 8 février 2024 accompagné de edgar déception en première partie

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Big Idea, edgar déception

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

