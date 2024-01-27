DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Breaking the Ice "Songwriting and HS Jazz Band"

NUBLU
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 2:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Breaking the ICe

The Institute for Collaborative Education presents Breaking the Ice, a series of concerts performed by nyICE high school musicians.

-Songwriting

-HS Jazz Bands

All ages

Presented by Nublu.

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open2:15 pm

