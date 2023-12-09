DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TARDEO INDIE

Independance Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Una vez al mes podrás disfrutar del mejor Indie en nuestra sala.

Hace 17 años que nació Independance Club en una sala pequeñita situada en la calle Barquillo. El espíritu de aquellas noches lo tenemos muy presente y es por ello que hemos decidido hacer un...

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

