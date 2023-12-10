DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Venice Jazz Club Quartet live in Brick Lane

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Ninety One Living Room to welcome an exceptional quartet on Sunday, December 10th: Venice Jazz Club Quartet, the official band of the legendary Venice Jazz Club in Venice, Italy

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venice Jazz Club Quartet

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

