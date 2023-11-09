DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUPERMODEL *90's Runway*

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all freaks fashionistas, & supermodels of the world!! Vidana and Atomic Annie present SUPERMODEL- a new fashion-focused drag show!

21+

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

