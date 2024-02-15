Top track

Captaine Roshi - Fast Life (feat. Timal)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roshi

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€27.54

About

L’histoire de Captaine Roshi se construit entre deux continents. Entre l’Afrique et l’Europe.

Après avoir grandi pendant 11 ans au Congo, il débarque à Paris pour suivre sa mère et son frère. Trimballé d’hôtel en hôtel, c’est à Pigalle qu’il passera le pl...

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Vertigo

Lineup

Roshi

Venue

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)

27 Pl. du Colombier, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

