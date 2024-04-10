Top track

Caroline Rose - Miami

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Caroline Rose

The Concert Hall
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$36.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Caroline Rose - Miami
Got a code?

About

Ticket Limit: four (4) tickets per transaction

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Caroline Rose

Venue

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.