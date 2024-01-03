DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Story Ghost

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 3 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Story Ghost live at Eddie's Attic!

Story Ghost is an ever-shifting music project headed by Jared and Amber Humphries, formerly of Jared&Amber. As a duo, they did cool stuff like winning the 38th Eddie’s Attic Singer Songwriter Shootout, opening TedXAtlant...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.