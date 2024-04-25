DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Devil Master

Downstairs at the Dome
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Old Empire in association with Doomstar Booking Presents
Devil Master.

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Old Empire in association with Doomstar Booking.

Lineup

Venue

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

