Don Ciccio feat. Mama Marjas

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Don Ciccio, pseudonimo di Francesco Grassi, è un disc jockey, produttore discografico e conduttore radiofonico italiano.

Attivo dai primi anni ‘90, è considerato uno dei pionieri della Black Music in Italia.

Nel 2005 fonda Love University Records, etiche...

Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

