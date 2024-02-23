Top track

England Skies

Shake Shake Go

Colours Hoxton
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CloseUp Promotions presents Shake Shake Go

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

Shake Shake Go

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm

