Run for Cover

Seguin Sound
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Venez vibrer au Seguin Sound avec Sowl & Run for Cover, un quatuor électrisant prêt à vous faire danser au rythme de la soul, du funk et de la pop ! Mené par le charismatique chanteur Sowl, originaire de Zambie et ayant grandi au Sénégal, le groupe vous of...

Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

Run For Cover

Seguin Sound

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Doors open9:00 pm

