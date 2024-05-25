Top track

Hyperdontia - Purging Through Flesh

Hyperdontia

New Cross Inn
Sat, 25 May 2024, 3:00 pm
£29.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NECROPOLIS VOL. II

We are pleased to announce that we will be returning to New Cross Inn on Saturday 25 May 2024 for a day of curated and hand picked underground death metal. The line up will see several international bands making their London debut, join...

Presented by Necropolis.
Grotesqueries, Sněť, Morbific and 1 more

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

