Godblesscomputers

Off Topic
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Presentazione del nuovo album "Fades Views"

Il produttore, DJ e collezionista di suoni bolognese Godblesscomputers (GBC) è tornato con l'uscita del suo quarto disco, “Faded Views”. Il progetto creativo di GBC è stato quello di esplorare le potenzialità so...

Presentato da Goodness APS
Venue

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

