Carambola Club: (Acid Mint, Teleskecht, Wo Kem)

El Sótano
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53
Acid Mint es el duo formado por Isaac Arga y David Meyer. Su pasión compartida por la música electrónica les ha llevado a crear un sonido distintivo y enérgico que abarca una amplia gama de géneros, incluyendo house, acid, breaks, trance y electro, creando...

Organizado por El Sótano.
Acid Mind, Wo Kem, Teleskecht

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

