Origins x Smal Talk: Shanti Celeste & Sedef Adasï

FOLD
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£22
Shanti Celeste ❤️‍🔥 Sedef Adasï

Peach Disc's Shanti Celeste returns after her unforgettable summer party, as she goes head to head with HAMAM Nights CEO Sedef Adasï for their FOLD debuts with Armând completing the bill.

➣ FOLD operates a strict 21+ and...

Presented by Origins Sound & Small Talk
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Shanti Celeste, Sedef Adasi

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

