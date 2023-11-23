DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Caïm Riba torna amb nou disc després dels èxits assolits amb “Llunes de Plutó” (RGB Suports, 2021), el disc que va suposar un salt en la seva carrera en solitari gràcies a cançons com ara “Em sembla bé” i “Un dia perfecte”, que el van portar a tocar a nomb...
