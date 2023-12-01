Top track

Matt Storm - Bite My Tongue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juju’s Live: Matt Storm

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Matt Storm - Bite My Tongue
Got a code?

About

Join us for a night of soulful music with producer & musician Matt Storm as he makes his Juju's debut! We're super excited for him to bring his jazz, soul and indie sound to the stage, alongside a live band. Support acts tba.

ABOUT MATT STORM

Vancouver’s...

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Matt Storm

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.