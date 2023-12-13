DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brenda Carsey, Whitney Tai, and Kendra Celise

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wonder & Awe Productions presents Women Who Rock! A live music showcase uplifting the voices and music of women who inspire.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Whitney Tai, Kendra Celise

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

