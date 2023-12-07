DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sagberush & Chasen Wayne present: Jake Worthington live at Sagberush! Followed by Local Country Croonin' hero JD Clark! The night begins with Dance lesson's by Hill Country 2 step from 6-7pm followed by Jake Worthington from 8-10pm and JD Clark will end th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.