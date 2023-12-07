Top track

Jake Worthington

Sagebrush
Thu, 7 Dec, 5:30 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sagberush & Chasen Wayne present: Jake Worthington live at Sagberush! Followed by Local Country Croonin' hero JD Clark! The night begins with Dance lesson's by Hill Country 2 step from 6-7pm followed by Jake Worthington from 8-10pm and JD Clark will end th...

Presented by Sagebrush
Lineup

Jake Worthington, JD Clark

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

