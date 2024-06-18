DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jessica Fostekew: Mettle

The Crescent
Tue, 18 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A brand new stand-up show about passion, pace and purpose from the critically-acclaimed star of BBC’s QI, Live at the Apollo and C4’s Travel Man.

Jess' son's joined a cult AND her cat's learnt to talk – but despite all that she's fine, actually. In fact s...

Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Lineup

Jessica Fostekew

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

