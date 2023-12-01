Top track

Golden Record: Mike Dunn, DJ Heather & Will Buck

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**Limited capacity**

Chicago House Music legend, Mike Dunn, makes his return to Jolene Sound Room NYC

Mike is one of the originators of the groovy, seductive and punchy sound we know and love, and tracks w his signature vocals have become a staple at o...

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mike Dunn, DJ Heather, Will Buck

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

