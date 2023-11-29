DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cinque tra i musicisti più talentuosi del panorama italiano si uniscono sotto il segno di Miles Davis - quello del periodo elettrico, tra fine '60 e metà '70 - e fondano un quintetto strumentale: i Bright Magus sono Giovanni Calella, Leziero Rescigno, Albe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.