Bright Magus - Lullaby for My Father (feat. Enrico Gabrielli)

Bright Magus in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cinque tra i musicisti più talentuosi del panorama italiano si uniscono sotto il segno di Miles Davis - quello del periodo elettrico, tra fine '60 e metà '70 - e fondano un quintetto strumentale: i Bright Magus sono Giovanni Calella, Leziero Rescigno, Albe...

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

