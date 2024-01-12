Top track

Juju's Presents: Lewisland

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
Juju's are proud to welcome back multi-instrumentalist, rapper and producer Lewisland to the stage on Saturday, 13th January! Expect indie soul that'll get you moving! Grab a tastyyy cocktail and get on the dance-floor.

LEWISLAND

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
Lewisland

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

