Martin Kemp - Back To The 80s

New Century
Sat, 2 Nov 2024, 7:00 pm
DJManchester
About

Martin Kemp – The Ultimate Back to The 80’s Party with Special Guest Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond.

The hottest 80s club night is coming to New Century – when actor, TV personality and star of Spandau Ballet Martin Kemp will be spinning the biggest a...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by JTG

Lineup

Martin Kemp

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

