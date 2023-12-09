DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Extra Tartiflette de Communale Saint-Ouen

Communale Saint-Ouen
Sat, 9 Dec, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Extra Communale, c'est comme Communale mais en avant-première, en plus mini et en plein air.

Pour l'occasion on te propose de venir déguster une tartiflette géante.

Option veggie possible !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.

Venue

Communale Saint-Ouen

10 bis rue de l'hippodrome 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
Doors open12:00 pm

