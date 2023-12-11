DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jungle Bells Rock

Two Palms
Mon, 11 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready for a magical evening of music and fun at Jungle Bells Rock! Celebrate Christmas in style with Siri andThe Assistants, Lizard On The Roof, The Universe Collective and The Glow

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jungle Bells Rock
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

