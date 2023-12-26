DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boxing Day Masquerade Party

MELVIC’S Lounge
Tue, 26 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBirmingham
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Boxing Day Masquerade Party With Birminghams Biggest Afrobeats + Amapiano Brands 🧨 🤩

DJ HOLY / BUXLEY / JOE THE SHOW / CERRO / TEEDEE

- 1OPM-4AM

- AFROBEATS / AMAPIANO / RNB / DANCEHALL / HIPHOP

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nolly Brunch x Eko Vida

Lineup

1
DJ Buxley , DJ HOLY, DJ Cerro and 1 more

Venue

MELVIC’S Lounge

Hampton Street, Birmingham, B19 3LN, Royaume-Uni
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

