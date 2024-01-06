DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Millwall Jew

Camden Comedy Club
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ivor Dembina (The Guardian ****) returns from the Edinburgh fringe with his new solo comedy show about the Jewish football fan who tires of being expected to support the 'Jewish' north London club Tottenham Hotspur, and decides to swear allegiance instea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Ivor Dembina

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

