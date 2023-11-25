DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flytrap, Nexus_0, Pyongyang, Henry Coke and more

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
£5
Continuing the '5 Bands for 5 Pounds' project - always a fun night and always something you're bound to like

[FLYTRAP](https://www.instagram.com/flytrapbandse/)

[HENRY COKE](https://www.instagram.com/henry.coke/)

[NEXUS_0_](https://www.instagram.com/nexus_0__/)

PYONGYANG

+ mystery midnight ban...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Flytrap, Pyongyang

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

