Top track

Jennifer Touch - Chemistry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dlina Volny

The Black Heart
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jennifer Touch - Chemistry
Got a code?

About

Dlina Volny are coming to The Black Heart in January!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

Jennifer Touch, Dlina Volny

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.