The Skeleton Crew, SoF, Red Lovely

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sun, 10 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$9.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come enjoy music from your favorite local Bands before the holidays! Last show of the year for The Skeleton Crew. New songs = good times.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

