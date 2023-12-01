DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Solito Schema

I Candelai
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€15.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ancora una volta i soliti tre amici che girano i dischi, che ridono e scherzano con 3 cuffie e due giradischi a tempo di msuica.

Un'unico palco e il solito schema : Jack,Mauro e Tony.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da i Candelai
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

