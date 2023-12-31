DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Do Not Sit on NYE ft Luca Saporito & Sean Doron

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$36.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday, December 31st, we end 2023 and welcome 2024 with a very special line-up for you dreamers and lovers. 2023 was once again an absolutely magical year for us and we continue to push the boundaries and bring you new talent and music that takes you to t...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.