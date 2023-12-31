DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday, December 31st, we end 2023 and welcome 2024 with a very special line-up for you dreamers and lovers. 2023 was once again an absolutely magical year for us and we continue to push the boundaries and bring you new talent and music that takes you to t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.