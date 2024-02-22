DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blight Town + Blue Eyed Giants

The Black Heart
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
Blight Town and Blue Eyed Giants are coming to The Black Heart for a co-headliner in February!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Black Heart.

Blue Eyed Giants, Blight Town

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

