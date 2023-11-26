DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Intervista ad Aka7even

Torneria Tortona
Sun, 26 Nov, 5:15 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ai nostri giorni, le tappe che un artista deve percorrere per passare dalla fase di emergente a quella di star conclamata si sono accorciate all'estremo. La cosiddetta "gavetta" è oramai un ricordo di un'altra epoca discografica: tra social e tv gli artist...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.