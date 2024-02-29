Top track

The Rocket Summer - Celebrating 20 Years of Calendar Days

Soda Bar
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$35.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Celebrating 20+ years of The Rocket Summer, Bryce Avary and his live band will perform his first full-length album, calendar days in its entirety, as well as an additional set of songs from each alb...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

The Rocket Summer

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

